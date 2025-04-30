Sheryl Crow says after posting Tesla return video, 'armed man' came to her house

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Back in 1996, Walmart refused to carry Sheryl Crow's album because it included a song that mentioned people killing each other with guns they bought at the retail chain. But she says the response to one of her more recent political statements involved actual guns.

Sheryl made headlines in February when she posted an Instagram video of her Tesla being towed away, and wrote that she'd sold it and donated the money to NPR due to it being "under threat by President [Elon] Musk."

"There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with," she added.

Speaking to Variety, Sheryl compared the response to the Tesla video by the far right to its response to the 1996 Walmart incident.

"This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns, not everybody was armed — and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed," she says.

"So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed," she continued. "It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.”

Given that, Variety asked her if she'd post the same Tesla video now.

“I can’t help it,” she says. “I feel like I’m fighting for my kids. Also, that’s the way I was raised. There have been times when it hasn’t really been fun, but I follow my Atticus Finch dad; I’m very similar to him if I see something that seems unfair, you know?”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

