Sheryl Crow releases 30th anniversary edition of 'Tuesday Night Music Club'

A&M/UMe

By Andrea Dresdale

Thirty years ago next week — August 3, 1993, to be exact — Sheryl Crow released her major-label debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club. Now, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound artist has released a 30th anniversary version of the album that made her into a star.

A new Dolby Atmos mix of the album is now available, bringing 360-degree immersive sound to the record, which includes hits like "All I Wanna Do," "Strong Enough," "Run Baby Run" and "Leaving Las Vegas."

Tuesday Night Music Club has been RIAA-certified seven times Platinum, making it Sheryl's best-selling release. It also earned her three Grammy Awards: Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The title of the album came from a group of musicians who used to meet casually on Tuesdays to write songs: they called themselves the Tuesday Night Music Club. When Sheryl joined, all of its members came together to work on her album — a situation that later led to a feud over who had contributed what to the project.

