Shawn Mendes partnering with Playing For Change Foundation to bring music education to kids

While Shawn Mendes was performing in Latin America and India earlier this year, he teamed up with the Playing For Change Foundation to bring music education, instruments and live performances to kids in those countries and provide grants for long-term music education goals. Now he's announced that via his own charity, The Shawn Mendes Foundation, he'll be carrying that partnership into his upcoming tour.
During Shawn's On the Road Again tour, which launches Aug. 5, he and Playing For Change will continue to provide grants for music education in each country he visits. He will also meet with young musicians and take part in workshops.
