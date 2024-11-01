Shawn Mendes releases new single, 'Heart of Gold'

Shawn Mendes has released his newest single, "Heart of Gold."

The singer also released an accompanying music video for the song, which comes from his upcoming album, Shawn, out on Nov. 15.

This song was inspired by the grief Shawn faced after a dear childhood friend of his passed away.

“Grief is a really, really difficult thing to deal with and a huge part of what has helped me has been celebrating that person. I would just like to dedicate this song to anyone out there who has lost someone - some[one] who has passed or someone who’s alive - whichever way. This is for them," Shawn said in a press release.

This single follows the others Shawn previously released from his upcoming fifth studio album, including "Nobody Knows," "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.