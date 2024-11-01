Shawn Mendes releases new single, 'Heart of Gold'

By Mary Pat Thompson

Shawn Mendes has released his newest single, "Heart of Gold."

The singer also released an accompanying music video for the song, which comes from his upcoming album, Shawn, out on Nov. 15.

This song was inspired by the grief Shawn faced after a dear childhood friend of his passed away.

“Grief is a really, really difficult thing to deal with and a huge part of what has helped me has been celebrating that person. I would just like to dedicate this song to anyone out there who has lost someone - some[one] who has passed or someone who’s alive - whichever way. This is for them," Shawn said in a press release.

This single follows the others Shawn previously released from his upcoming fifth studio album, including "Nobody Knows," "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!