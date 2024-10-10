Shawn Mendes live concert film coming to theaters for one night only

Shawn Mendes will be at your local theater for one night only in November.

The Canadian singer, who just moved the release date of his new album, Shawn, to Nov. 15, has announced a new movie called Shawn Mendes: For Friends And Family Only (A Live Concert Film). It'll screen in theaters worldwide on Nov. 14. Tickets go on sale Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. ET via FriendsandFamilyFilm.com.

The movie was filmed at the historic Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York, and features Shawn playing the album in it is entirety, as well as sharing the stories behind each track. That Woodstock show was the first in a series of intimate concerts Shawn has been doing to promote the new album. His next live show is Oct. 14 in Nashville.

Shawn says in a statement, "Performing this album for the first time in such an intimate setting, surrounded by close friends, family, and the people who helped bring it to life, was truly special. I'm excited for fans around the world to feel that same connection through the film and get to experience the Friends & Family shows before the album release."

He wrote on Instagram, “This was my first time performing the album and my first show back in 2 years. It was beautiful. I really wanted you all to be able to experience it.”

