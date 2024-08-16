Shawn Mendes joins Coldplay onstage for "Fix You"

Shawn Mendes has finally returned to the stage for a series of intimate shows, but in the past year he's also made it a habit to join other artists onstage. The latest? Coldplay.

Shawn joined the superstar band in Munich, Germany, to perform their hit "Fix You." Shawn posted footage of the moment on Instagram and wrote, "i've gotten to do a lot of special things in my life but last night was something i'll never ever forget."

Addressing Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Shawn continued, "You are the essence of humility and love on and off stage and i will always be inspired by you and the band. Thank you so so much for having me x."

It was a full-circle moment for Shawn, who covered "Fix You" in 2019. Shawn also joined Noah Kahan onstage in April and Niall Horan onstage in March. His next official live show is Sept. 20 at the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Shawn's new album, Shawn, is due out Oct.18. He's released two songs so far: "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough."

