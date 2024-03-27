Shakira draws record crowd for surprise pop-up show in Times Square

Shakira rocked New York's Times Square on March 26 with a pop-up concert that drew a record crowd.

Shakira performed on the TSX Stage in the iconic location, singing "Hips Don't Lie" and songs from her new album like "BZRP Music Sessions #53." According to organizers, she drew more than 40,000 people, which is larger than any previous Times Square performance.

Shakira's new album, whose title translates to Women No Longer Cry, is out now and has already been RIAA-certified multi-Platinum. It features her sons, Milan and Sasha, as well as Cardi B, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.