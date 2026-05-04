Shakira calls playing for more than 2 million fans in Brazil 'unforgettable and breathtaking'

On Instagram, Shakira wrote in Portuguese, "What happened last night in Rio was unforgettable and breathtaking. There were approximately 2.5 million of us gathered there, and together we were able to recognize the power of music in all of us."
She then thanked her team, her special guests, who included Anitta, and last but not least, her fans for "making history with me and above all for making me feel that last night those two and a half million souls are my family."
Next, Shakira will kick off a run of U.S. arena dates starting June 13 in Inglewood, California. In September, she'll do a residency in Madrid, Spain.
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