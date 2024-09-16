Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" spends 10th week at #1

The Billboard Hot 100 chart has been around for 66 years, and during that time, only 44 songs have ever spent 10 or more weeks on top — but now there's a 45th.

Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has just racked up its 10th nonconsecutive week atop the Hot 100. It's the first song to hit that milestone since 2023, when Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" notched 16 weeks on top. It also extends its record as the longest-running #1 this year.

So far this decade, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is one of only seven hits that have topped the chart for 10 or more weeks. The others include Harry Styles' "As It Was," Adele's "Easy On Me," BTS' "Butter" and Roddy Rich's "The Box."

In other chart news, Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" has just notched its 35th week in the top 10. Only seven other songs in Hot 100 history have spent more time in that region; the record-holder is "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, with 57 weeks. Others include Post Malone's "Circles," Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," Dua Lipa's "Levitating," and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay."

