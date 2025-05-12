Shaboozey sets new chart record as Kendrick & SZA's 'luther' notches 12th week on top

For a 12th week, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "luther" — but Shaboozey has set a new chart record.

The singer's hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which spent 19 weeks at #1, has just racked up its 44th week in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. That's a new record: The previous one was 43 weeks, set by The Weeknd's smash "Blinding Lights" back in 2020.

As for "luther," it now holds the record for the most weeks at #1 by a solo male and solo female artist. The longest-running chart-topper ever recorded by male and female artists overall, though, is "One Sweet Day," by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. That track ruled for 16 weeks back in 1995 and 1996.

