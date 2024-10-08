Shaboozey scores 13th week at #1; The Weeknd debuts at #3

Shaboozey's going to have a heckuva hangover when "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" finally exits the top spot on the Hot 100. For now, it's just notched its 13th week at #1.

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has now been on top more than twice as long as any other song this year. The next longest-running #1 of 2024, "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen, only managed six weeks on top. Plus, Shaboozey's hit is now one of only 16 songs in the entire history of the Hot 100 to be on top for 13 weeks or more.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" ascends to #2 — her highest ranking on the Hot 100 since 2020, when she hit #2 with "Therefore I Am." And The Weeknd's new single, "Timeless," featuring Playboy Carti, enters the chart at #3, making it The Weeknd's highest-ever debuting single and his 19th top 10 hit.

Sabrina Carpenter, meanwhile, still has three songs in the top 10, for a sixth week in a row. And in the U.K., her song "Taste" is #1 for a sixth straight week.

