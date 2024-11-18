Shaboozey racks up week #18 on top with 'A Bar Song,' Gracie Abrams scores first top 10

Slowly but surely, Shaboozey is creeping up on the all-time record for the longest-running #1 in Billboard Hot 100 chart history.

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has just scored its 18th week on top of the chart. That means he's just one week away from tying the all-time leader: "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. That song spent 19 weeks on top in 2019.

Shaboozey will be performing on the CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 20, on ABC, along with Noah Kahan, Teddy Swims and Post Malone.

And Gracie Abrams has a new milestone: She's scored her first top-10 hit with "That's So True," which jumps from #13 to #6. The song is from the deluxe edition of her album The Secret of Us. She's also got hits on two other charts. On the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, her song "Close to You" is #23, and on Adult Pop Airplay, her song "I Love You, I'm Sorry" is #36.

Gracie is currently opening the last few shows of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. As Billboard notes, three of Taylor's opening acts have reached the top 10 for the first time this year: Gracie, Benson Boone and Sabrina Carpenter. However, unlike Gracie and Sabrina, Benson hit the top 10 — with "Beautiful Things" — in March, months before he opened for Taylor.

