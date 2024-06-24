Shaboozey announces Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Shaboozey is taking his act on the road.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer has announced the first leg of his Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going tour, named after his current album. The trek kicks off Sept. 9 at Minneapolis' famed First Avenue. Various presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at AmericanDogwood.com.

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has spent seven weeks in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 and was recently RIAA certified double Platinum.

Shaboozey is set to take the stage at the BET Awards on Sunday.

