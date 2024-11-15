Shaboozey aims to deliver hope with 'Good News'

For anyone who's feeling down and out, Shaboozey has a song for you.



The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer dropped "Good News" on Friday, and just as the title suggests, he hopes it delivers good news to listeners.



"The response to this song the past 12 hours has been unreal! It's telling how many people feel the weight of today's problems," Shaboozey shares on Instagram.

"Good News" finds a persona ruminating on life and loneliness while also yearning for a better tomorrow.

"I need some good news/ Sittin' here, sippin' on cold truth/ Nobody knows what I'm goin' through/ Bet the devil wouldn't walk in my shoes/ Wish someone told me/ 'Livin' this life would be lonely'/ Tryna get away from the old me/ Still stuck singin' these blues/ All I really need is a little good news," Shaboozey sings in the chorus.



"In a world that feels heavy at times, we all need a little light," he continues. "This song is my reminder that even in the darkest moments, there's always hope."



"For anyone who needs some good news right now—this one's for you," adds Shaboozey.



Coming up, Shaboozey will perform "Highway" and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" at the 2024 CMA Awards, where he's nominated for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.



Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, the 2024 CMAs air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.