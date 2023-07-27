Selena Gomez wishes Francia Raísa the "happiest of birthdays" amid feud rumors

Selena Gomez showcased the enduring bond with her dear friend Francia Raísa, who selflessly donated a kidney to her in 2017, with a touching birthday message on July 26.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old singer shared a trio of snapshots of the two, including one of them joyfully looking at each other in the backseat of a convertible car.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," The Only Murders in the Building star wrote to Francia, who turned 35. "No matter where life takes us, I love you."

Francia's milestone celebration commenced with a pampering massage, followed by a lively pool party shared with friends. The actress looked stunning in an orange string bikini, complemented by a sun hat and stylish red shades. On her Instagram, Francia humorously remarked, "If I'm not in a bikini on my birthday then it's not my birthday."

This warm gesture from Selena comes after rumors of tension between the two actresses emerged last November, sparked by Selena's comment that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry." Francia had intriguingly responded with a simple "interesting" in a since-deleted Instagram comment.

However, Selena later clarified that her statement was not meant to exclude anyone, saying, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know" when a TikToker theorized about the perceived drama.

