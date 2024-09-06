Selena Gomez teases musical performance from upcoming film 'Emilia Pérez'

We don't know when Selena Gomez will next release music, but at least we can see her singing in the upcoming movie Emilia Pérez, which arrives on Netflix Nov. 13.

"A little sneak peek of the song 'Mi Camino' that I performed in EMILIA PÉREZ," Selena wrote on Instagram, posting a clip of the Spanish-language tune she sings in the acclaimed film. In the clip, a blond Selena sings the song into a microphone, with a mustachioed Édgar Ramírez standing next to her.



According to Google Translate, "Mi Camino" means "My Path," and the lyrics Selena are singing in the clip translate to, “If I fall into the ravine/ It's my ravine/ If I double over in pain/ It's my pain/ If I send myself to seventh heaven/ It's my heaven/ If I take the wrong path/ The same/ It's my path.”

Selena's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, wrote in the comments, "this is one of the best movies i have ever seen." Not like he's biased or anything.

In the Spanish-language musical, which won raves when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Selena plays Jessi Del Monte, the wife of a Mexican cartel boss. Unbeknownst to her, her husband plans to fake his own death so he can undergo gender-affirming surgery and become a woman.

