Selena Gomez says her two recent hits "might not" sound anything like her new album

Selena Gomez's two most recent songs, "Single Soon" and "Love On," are both upbeat bops, but don't expect her next album to necessarily sound like either one of those songs.

"I guess it's safe to say that 'Single Soon' and 'Love On' might not be really reflective of the project that I'm working on," she tells Rolling Stone. "They are in spirit, but I'm excited to explore more styles of music, and I think people will hopefully be surprised by the contrast."

"I like releasing songs that I love and I care about. I just released them into the world and later comes the full album," she adds. As for when we can expect it, she says she "hopes" it'll come out in 2024. Why wouldn't it? Well, she's somewhat busy: the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building has just started filming, and she's also busy prepping to portray music legend Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

“I’m stepping into someone’s life, and that can be really intimidating,” she says of the movie. “But I’m beyond inspired by [Ronstadt], and I know too much about her at this point.”

As for her recent comment on the Smartless podcast that she feels like she has "one more album in me," Selena says, "I love film. I love TV. I just feel like I haven't done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space."

"It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ [to music], it’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”

