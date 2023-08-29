Selena Gomez says she broke her hand and had surgery

On the heels of releasing her latest single, Selena Gomez has revealed that she's on the mend after breaking her hand.

Over the weekend, a fan account on Instagram said that Selena's new track, "Single Soon," is predicted to enter the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and urged fans to buy and stream the song. However, the pop star wasn't too worried about whether her song made it on the charts.

In a comment, the Only Murders in the Building star wrote, "Broke my hand and had surgery. I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends."

It's unclear how and when Selena underwent surgery.

