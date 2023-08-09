Selena Gomez rocks friendship bracelets at BFF Taylor Swift's LA concert

Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders In the Building' S3; Patrick Harbron/Hulu

By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez is now a two-time -- that we know of -- Eras Tour attendee.

After attending her pal Taylor Swift's concert in Arlington, Texas in April. Selena and her little sister Gracie hit up the show again Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.  On her Instagram Story, she posted a photo of herself wearing an Eras Tour hoodie and backwards baseball cap, with the caption, "Another one."

She also posted video of herself and Gracie hugging and swaying as Selena sings along to Taylor's hit "Lover," and a photo of her armful of friendship bracelets with the caption, "Thank you to the fans that traded with me."

Tuesday was a big day overall for Selena: Not only was it the premiere of the third season of her hit show Only Murders in the Building, but she also received multiple MTV VMA nominations for her hit with Rema, "Calm Down."

On her Instagram Story, she wrote, "I can't say how exciting this day has been for me. Thank you for listening and watching. I'm lucky, blessed and insanely happy. Hope you all enjoy it all!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

