Selena Gomez reveals what she and Taylor Swift were *really* talking about

Stop speculating: We now know what Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were actually talking about at the Golden Globes.
Lip-readers who viewed the footage have been claiming that Selena was telling Taylor and Taylor's pal Keleigh Sperry that Kylie Jenner wouldn't let her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet take a photo with her. A source denied this to People, but the speculation continued. Now, Selena herself is setting the record straight.
E! News posted a photo of the conversation on Instagram with the caption, "At tea time, we'd love to know if Selena Gomez was really gossiping about Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet at this year's #GoldenGlobes."
Selena commented, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business."
