Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande among most popular artists on TikTok for 2023

TikTok is out with its most popular artists and songs of 2023.

In terms of artists, Selena Gomez was the most popular on TikTok this year, followed by Natalie Jane, Ice Spice, Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, NLE Choppa, Lil Mabu and Lizzo.

However, Selena's hit with Rema, "Calm Down," isn't the #1 song on TikTok for 2023; it's not even in the top 10. Instead, sped-up versions of various songs — some that were years old — ruled our For You pages this year.

Here are the most popular Songs of 2023 on TikTok in the U.S.:

1. "Collide (more sped up)" - Justine Skye: a song from 2014 that reemerged this year.

2. "Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version" - FIFTY FIFTY

3. "Her Way (Sped Up)" - PARTYNEXTDOOR: another song from 2014 that went viral this year

4. "Favorite Song - Sped Up" - Toosii

6. "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" - PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

7. "Bounce When She Walk" - Ohboyprince

8. "Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)" - Young Nudy

9. "In Ha Mood" - Ice Spice

10. "Makeba" - Jain: A song from 2015 that took over TikTok this summer

11. "Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift: an album cut from 2019's Lover that went viral and eventually hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

