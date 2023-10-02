Selena Gomez joins Coldplay onstage to sing "Let Somebody Go"

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

It's been a while since Selena Gomez performed music live onstage, but she did on Sunday, October 1, popping up at a Coldplay concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Selena surprised the crowd by joining Coldplay's Chris Martin to sing "Let Somebody Go," the song they recorded together for the British band's 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. Grammy winner H.E.R., who was opening for Coldplay, was also part of the performance.

Selena wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night," and shared some clips from the performance.

Selena's current release is "Single Soon." She's said of her upcoming album, "There's not one sad song on [it] ... I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn't match with where I am anymore."

