Selena Gomez and husband teaming up again for new song

Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, have worked together on multiple songs and last year they released an entire joint album, I Said I Love You First. Well, they've got another song dropping on Friday.

On Monday, Benny teased the track on social media by writing, "POV: ur new song with wifey and becky" -- referring to Latin star Becky G -- "drops in a few days but ur the only one in the world who has the mp3."

He included a clip of the song, which is called "Te Olivado (La La)," and revealed that it's coming July 31. The song title literally means "I forget you," but it's generally used to mean something like, "I'm over you."

Benny is releasing a Spanish-language album called Hermoso on Aug. 14. The title means "handsome."

Meanwhile, Selena has something new coming out on her own: Rare Beginnings, a new fragrance from her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty. She wrote on Instagram, "To me, it captures the feeling of possibility and the beauty of what's ahead. It's been with me through some really special new chapters, and I hope it becomes your scent for new moments, new memories, and everything in between."

The fragrance will be available on the Sephora app on Aug. 6 and in-store on Aug. 7.

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