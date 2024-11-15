Selena Gomez can sing, dance and act, but the idea of Broadway 'terrifies' her

Selena Gomez's new movie, Emilia Pérez, is now streaming on Netflix, and in it she gets to show off her singing, dancing and acting skills. But she says the idea of doing another job that would allow her to do all those things "terrifies" her.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Selena was asked if she'd ever consider doing Broadway. "I don't know if I'm ready for something like that," she replied. "It isn't something that I'm saying no to, by all means."

"I love theater, and I enjoy it so much, but it also terrifies me," she noted. Apparently, it's the idea that there are no retakes that scares her.

"I like the idea of being able to make a few mistakes here and there," she said. "And maybe one day, but I don't think soon."

But Selena said she is interested in taking on more Spanish-language roles. In Emilia Pérez, she speaks the language, though she's not a native speaker.

"To be a part of something like this was truly meaningful because I'm very proud of who I am. I may not be fluent, but that doesn't make me less proud or less Mexican in my eyes," she said. "I think it's about what my last name has always meant to me: it's my family. It's everything that's a part of me."

And she can't wait to do more. "I was so excited, and the result was life-giving," she told EW. "I feel like whether it's music or if it's a part of a show or a movie, I am completely open. I would love that. The more I learn, the better it is for my soul."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.