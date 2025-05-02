See Myles Smith, one of 'TIME''s 100 most influential people, perform on ABC special Sunday

On Sunday night ABC will air TIME100: The World's Most Influential People, filmed at a star-studded gala in New York honoring those named to TIME's annual list. During the special you'll see honorees Ed Sheeran and Myles Smith perform. At the April 24 gala, Myles talked about using his influence to speak out about causes he's passionate about: music education in schools and grassroots support for musicians.

While accepting his BRIT Award earlier this year, Myles said in his speech, "How many more venues need to close? How many more music programs need to be cut before we realize that we can't just celebrate success — you have to protect the foundations that make it?"

"I think it's so important," Myles told ABC Audio at the gala. "I think as artists we have this sort of social responsibility to use our platform to speak up for things that need speaking for."

Noting that he grew up "in a working-class background" where he knew "what it's like not to have access to instruments" or "opportunities," Myles added, "It's so important that, now [that] I'm in this position of privilege, to be able to speak on that and hopefully influence some change."

Ed and Myles both made the TIME100 list this year ahead of the "Stargazing" singer opening for Ed this summer in Europe. Myles said he was happy to be able to share a stage with Ed ahead of those shows.

"Honestly, it's wild," he laughed. "I'm lucky enough to go on tour with him this summer, but to get a taste of it early ... is really nice."

And speaking of being influential, Myles added, "Ed's someone who's influenced me my whole life. So to be in the same room with him is incredible."

TIME100: The World's Most Influential People will air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

