See Justin Timberlake in his new Netflix movie, 'Reptile'

Cr. Netflix ©2023

By Andrea Dresdale

The first photos of Reptile, a new Netflix movie featuring Justin Timberlake, are out now.

Directed by Grant Singer, the movie is a neo-noir crime thriller about a detective investigating the murder of a young real estate agent who "dismantles the illusions in his own life" in the process. It stars Benicio Del Toro as the detective, Tom Nichols, and Alicia Silverstone as his wife, Judy.

Justin plays Will, the victim's boyfriend and colleague. The two fought the previous night, giving Will a motive — but in this film, everyone seems to have one.

Reptile will have its world premiere September 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival. A description on the film festival site says, "The story brims with odd and intriguing details: recurring dreams, secret alliances, and unexplained injuries, all components of a larger mystery in which the worlds of real estate, narcotics trafficking, and police work merge ominously."

Reptile will stream on Netflix starting October 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

