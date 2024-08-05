See Charli XCX party with Billie Eilish, Lorde and more

Terence O'Connor

By Andrea Dresdale

Charli XCX turned 32 on Aug. 2, and she threw herself what looks like quite the rager in LA.

Charli has posted footage of the bash on her Instagram Story, which shows her and one of the guests, Lorde, singing along to their remix version of "girl, so confusing," and Billie Eilish and Charli singing along to their remix version of "guess," both from Charli's album Brat. 

There's also a photo montage of many of the other guests, and a shot of Charli posing with a bouquet of black calla lilies and blue Parliament cigarettes that she received from singer Rosalía.

According to People, other attendees at the party included Glen Powell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Scout and Tallulah Willis, Addison Rae, Lukas Gage and Nelly Furtado.

