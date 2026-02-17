See Benson Boone's unaired 'American Idol' Hollywood Week performance

Benson Boone's become such a superstar in the past couple of years that it's hard to recall he was actually on American Idol back in 2021. He made the cut for the top 24 after Hollywood Week, before dropping out of the competition. His Hollywood Week performances were never aired — until now.

On Monday night's episode of American Idol, Mary Jo Young, who sang with Benson during Hollywood Week, returned to audition again. During her segment, a clip of Benson's Hollywood Week performance was aired. He's seen without a mustache, singing Lauren Daigle's hit "You Say" while Mary Jo, who forgets the words, just stands there.

Mary Jo did make it to the Top 24 with Benson, but she was later eliminated. In the clip, which is now available online, she recalls her time on the show. "When it came to an end, it was a good 'kick the baby bird out of its nest' [moment], 'cause I needed to go and grow," she says.

Since then, she adds, she's been touring and has opened for artists including Alex Warren. On Monday, Mary Jo got three "yeses" from the judges and will advance to Hollywood Week for the second time.

