See 10-year-old Taylor Swift as Sandy in 'Grease'

Tell me more, tell me more about that time when Taylor Swift played Sandy in Grease.

Actor and comedian Tobin Mitnick, who, like Taylor, grew up in Pennsylvania, has posted photos of him and Taylor co-starring in a kids production of the iconic musical 25 years ago, with Tobin playing Danny to Taylor's Sandy. At the time, Taylor was around 10 years old.

In the first two pictures, Tobin wears a leather jacket, while Taylor has her hair in a ponytail in "Good Sandy" mode. In the final picture, Taylor has transformed into "Bad Sandy," with a big, curly, blonde wig and a strapless black outfit.

In the caption, Mitnick wrote, "Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage."

And in a joking reference to Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Tobin added, "Also trav the note is an f-sharp if youre interested. June 2000."

One fan commented on the "Bad Sandy" photo and the adult nature of a lot of the material in Grease, writing, "Alright. This third picture is a lot to process. How old were y’all when T-Swizzle was (I assume) told [to] say 'tell me about it, stud?'"

Mitnick replied, "I mean grease isn’t really appropriate for any age so I think we just went with it?"

Another fan wrote, "This just further proves that Taylor had always been THAT girl…i can see why she is ruling major stages across the globe." Yet another joked, "Why wasn't this part of the Eras Tour?"

