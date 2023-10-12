Season of the Kahan: Olivia Rodrigo cover + Kacey Musgraves collab lead to increase in streams

By Josh Johnson

The season of Noah Kahan continues.

According to Billboard, the "Dial Drunk" artist's recent collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, as well as getting covered by Olivia Rodrigo, has led to an increase in his streams.

Musgraves, an acclaimed country artist, joined Kahan for an updated version of his song "She Calls Me Back," which premiered October 6. Since then, streams of "She Calls Me Back" jumped by 341%.

Additionally, streams of Kahan's "Stick Season" leapt by 39% following Rodrigo's rendition of the song during a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on October 2.

Both "She Calls Me Back" and "Stick Season" originally appeared on Kahan's 2022 album, Stick Season. An expanded edition of the record, Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), dropped in June.

