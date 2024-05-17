The Script returns with new album 'Satellites,' new single "Both Ways"

The Script, which suffered the devastating lost of guitarist Mark Sheehan last year, is back with a new album, Satellites.

The first single and video, "Both Ways," is out now, and it's an upbeat banger that's reminiscent of Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven." The Irish band's drummer, Glen Power, says in a statement, "'Both Ways' is high energy, and maybe not what people might expect from us. But we're The Script, and now we have something to prove: that there is life and light after the darkness. It's why we're coming fast and strong with that one."

The album's cover shows four figures standing on a striped landscape. Lead singer Danny O'Donoghue says the figures are "silhouettes of me, Glen and Ben Sargeant, our bassist, who's been with us from the beginning; then we have a hooded silhouette, because the air of Mark is still there. He always will be, but it's also giving a tip of the hat to the future."

"It'll never be the same Script," he adds. "We're just trying to get on and do what it is that we all feel is the next right thing to do and that's to keep making more great music."

Satellites will be out August 16. This summer, the "Breakeven" band will be opening for Pink across the U.K., Europe and America, and will also headline their own U.S. dates, starting with an August 12 show in Nashville. Visit TheScriptMusic.com for a complete list of dates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.