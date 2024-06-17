Scooter Braun retires from music management

Scooter Braun has officially retired from music management.

The businessman, who became one of the most successful executives in the music industry through working with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, announced his plans to step back from managing to focus on his role as CEO of HYBE America on Monday.

Braun made the announcement in a lengthy statement, in which he thanked his clients from over the years, and said he left the management company in Alison Kaye and Jenn McDaniels' good hands.

"After 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end," Braun wrote.

He goes on to say that his role as a father is one he can no longer sacrifice.

"As my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose. The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify. It was time to step into a new role," Braun wrote.

Braun infamously took a brutal hit to his reputation after his 2018 acquisition of the rights to Taylor Swift's first six albums through his purchase of Big Machine Record Group. Additionally, there was much speculation that some of his clients were unhappy, especially after both Bieber and Grande parted ways with him in summer 2023.

"There has been a lot said about what is happening in our company… and in my career. When we had success I smiled, and when we were attacked I tried to always take the high road," Braun wrote. "I may have left my role in management, and my business relationship with many clients will alter and change, but this does not mean we as a company are leaving."

