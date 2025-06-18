Scan an Oreo, hear a new Selena Gomez song

Selena Gomez's new limited-edition Oreos are in stores now, but in addition to a glass of milk, you'll need your smartphone to get the full experience.

Selena's created a new remix of "I Can't Get Enough," a song that was originally released in 2019 and which later appeared on I Said I Love You First, her joint album with Benny Blanco. You can start the journey to accessing it by either scanning the QR code on the back of a package of Selena's Oreos or by visiting OREOSelenaSignatureUnlock.com.

Once you're on that website, another QR code will send you on a hunt for Selena's Signature OREO cookie, which has her signature embossed on it. The cookie is found in one of every three packs. Once you get the cookie, you then center your phone on it — yes, you scan the actual cookie — and that unlocks the remix.

As for the actual Oreos, they're inspired by the Mexican drink horchata, which is made from rice, milk, cinnamon and sugar. It features chocolate cinnamon wafers sandwiching two layers of creme: one is chocolate and cinnamon-flavored, and one is the flavor of sweetened condensed milk.

