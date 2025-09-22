Sarah Reeves is on 'Cloud Nine' over the success of her dance-pop single

Sarah Reeves, best known for her 2024 empowerment anthem "More Than Enough," has her biggest pop hit yet with "Cloud Nine." Ironically, Sarah originally wrote the song so she could offer it to another artist, but was then convinced it could be a success for her.

"It wasn't even on my radar for my album. I was kind of writing it for just to pitch [to someone else] for a dance cut," Sarah tells ABC Audio. "But my husband was actually the one that heard it. He's like, 'This is your hit, Sarah, I'm telling you.'" Her husband then told a member of Sarah's team about the track, who agreed and told her, "This is a smash."

"So I'm like, 'O.K., then let's release it!'" she says. "So yeah, it's definitely a surprise to me."

Sarah says she wrote "Cloud Nine" after one of her collaborators sent her a dance track so she could write lyrics and a melody for it. "I felt like it was so easy to write and it fit my voice and I loved it," Sarah says. She also liked that the song had kind of the vibe of one of her influences, Dua Lipa.

"So it made sense for it to be my song instead of pitch it to somebody else. I'm like, 'Why not?" she says with a laughs.

Much of Sarah's previous work is comprised of Christian pop and what she calls "message-driven" songs, like "More Than Enough" and "Get Back Your Fight." But she likes the fact "Cloud Nine" is the opposite of that.

She notes, "I'm not overthinking anything. It's fun. It's joyful. It's lighthearted. And I think it's needed throughout my music."

On Friday, Sarah released two new songs -- "Run Away" and "Freedom" -- and she's working on a full-length album.

