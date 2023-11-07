Sara Bareilles opens up the diner in first four minutes of 'Waitress: The Musical'

Sugar, butter, popcorn!

Bleeker Street has served up the first four minutes of Waitress: The Musical, the professionally filmed movie of the Tony-nominated Broadway production with music and lyrics from Sara Bareilles.

While the film will run in theaters for five days starting on December 7, you can watch the first scene from the movie musical now, on both the Bleeker Street and Waitress: The Musical Instagram accounts.

“Order up! Presenting ‘The First Four Minutes of Waitress: The Musical’ Pie! Grab your group of friends, dive into the magic and savor every note before catching the entire production in movie theaters for 5 nights only starting December 7!” their joint caption reads.

Sara leads the cast as Jenna, a pregnant waitress known for her delicious pies, who dreams of a new life for herself. The Broadway production is based on the Adrienne Shelly-directed 2007 film of the same name, which starred Keri Russell.

