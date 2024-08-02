Sam Smith releases 10-year anniversary edition of 'In The Lonely Hour'

The 10-year anniversary edition of Sam Smith's debut album, In the Lonely Hour, is now available.

This new version of the Grammy-winning, six-time Platinum album, which was released Friday, includes all of the record's original songs along with a rerecorded version of "Stay With Me," which includes updated lyrics to account for Sam's nonbinary gender identity.

The album also includes an exclusive track called "Little Sailor," as well as live versions of several songs and features from Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, A$AP Rocky and John Legend.

Not only does Alicia duet with Sam on the album, she also plays the keyboard on their version of "I'm Not The Only One," which they recorded in Alicia's studio the day after they performed the track together at Sam's 2024 Pride party in New York City back in June.

“Revisiting the start of my career has been the most incredible experience. I will always be the most proud of In The Lonely Hour as it was my first baby steps into music. I listen back to the album now and it feels like looking back at old photos, a mix of emotions, but I love the record and I still love singing these songs so much," Sam said.

Sam also said they are "so honored to have worked with Alicia who is an incredible talent and a beautiful soul."

Alicia echoed Sam's energy, saying she loved working with them on this project.

"It’s been on both of our wishlists! The vibe was super intimate," Alicia said. "We recorded it at my studio in New York. My son Egypt played Sam some keys and my son Genesis was telling jokes the whole time. Pure music, singing in the room together while I was playing piano.”

