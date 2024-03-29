Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" floats to her first 'Billboard' Pop Airplay #1

Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" has floated to the top of Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.

The song, which is from the deluxe version of her 2022 album Emails I Can't Send, is #1 on the chart dated April 6. This is Sabrina's first #1 on this chart or any other radio-based ranking.

"Feather" was previously Sabrina's second Pop Airplay top 10, after her song "Nonsense" reached #10 in May 2023. It's also her first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, coming in at #26 on the most recent chart, dated March 30.

"It's such an honor to have my first [airplay] No. 1 for 'Feather,' which is such a special song for me," Sabrina told Billboard. "It's rare to see records on a deluxe album impact fans the way 'Feather' has, so I feel incredibly thankful."

