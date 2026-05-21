Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' was written at 2 a.m. after drinks, says Jack Antonoff

Sabrina Carpenter's latest single, "House Tour," is a fun tune that's full of sexual innuendo, so you may not be surprised to learn it was written in the wee hours under the influence of alcohol.

Sabrina co-wrote the song with Jack Antonoff and John Ryan, and Jack talked about that session while appearing on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show. "[With] 'House Tour,' we were in the U.K. and we were working on Man's Best Friend," Jack told Zane.

"And then, it was the last night, and the drink cart came at this place we were staying, and we all got some drinks," he continued. "And then it was like two in the morning and we just kinda like were having fun and just did it."

"And I'll never be un-stunned by where it comes from," he shared. "And it's usually from moments of just connection and joy where the great stuff comes from. You can't set out to do that. Anytime I've ever set out to do something, it dies a hard death quickly."

Jack co-wrote nine songs on Man's Best Friend, including "Manchild" and "When Did You Get Hot?"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.