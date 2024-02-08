Sabrina Carpenter confirms she's working on a new album

She's not talking "Nonsense" about this.

Sabrina Carpenter has confirmed she is working on a new album. In conversation with Maya Hawke for Interview, Sabrina opened up about her songwriting process before she revealed that she is currently working on her next project.

“I feel a lot freer and more excited about what I’m making now because I’ve realized that genre isn’t necessarily the most important thing,” Sabrina said. “It’s about honesty and authenticity and whatever you gravitate towards. There were a lot of genres in my last album, and I like to think I’ll continue that throughout writing music.”

Maya told Sabrina that her three younger sisters are obsessed with her and that they wanted Maya to ask if anything new was on the way.

"Are you working on another album?" Maya asked.

"I am," Sabrina said, before Maya followed up with, "That’s very exciting for me and all of them."

Sabrina also said she had to listen to her gut in order to write her fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send, which was released in 2022.

“You have to allow yourself to get to that point where you’re even able to do that, and until I made this album, I wasn’t at that place where I felt I could,” Sabrina said. “The other day, this guy was like, ‘Life is so long. You just have to follow the things that make you feel something, whether that’s good or bad.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, I always hear life is short.’ But it made me really excited about the fact that I’m going to find my way through.”

