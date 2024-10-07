Sabrina Carpenter makes rare comment about boyfriend Barry Keoghan: "The greatest actor"

By Mary Pat Thompson

Heartbreak is one thing, casting your boyfriend in your music video is another.

Sabrina Carpenter made a rare comment about her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, during a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, which aired Oct. 6.

When asked why she cast Keoghan in her "Please Please Please" music video despite the fact that they keep their relationship rather private, Sabrina complimented his acting skills.

“I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?'” Sabrina said. “And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it!”

The pop star said it also helps that her boyfriend is a fan of her music.

"And he liked the song, which is great. He's a fan of the song," Sabrina continued. "He does like my music a lot, yeah."

In other Sabrina news, her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, has risen back to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. This makes it the fourth nonconsecutive week it has been #1 on the list.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

