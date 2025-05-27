Sabrina Carpenter teaming with Fortnite for Jam Stage takeover

Back in April, Sabrina Carpenter was one of the artists featured in the Fortnite Festival, with her songs, outfits and instruments being made available to players. Now she's leveling up with more Fortnite activities.

From May 30 at 3 p.m. ET through June 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET, Sabrina is doing a Jam Stage Takeover. If you join Dance With Sabrina, you'll be put into a Sabrina performance, where you can dance to hits like "Bed Chem" and "Espresso."

Dancing will fill up your heart meter, and if you end up being one of the dancers with the most heart, you'll get to be a Dance Leader, Special Effects Pro or Video Artist. That means you can do things like use your Emotes to lead Sabrina's backup dancers, decide which visual effects go with each song or choose customized backdrops for the show.

The overall leaders will appear next to Sabrina in the finale snapshot.

In addition, a "Bed Chem" bundle will be available in the Fortnite Shop on May 29 at 8 p.m. ET. It includes the Bed Chem Jam Track and Bed Chem Emote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.