Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan to headline Primavera Sound 2025

Pop girls have dominated music all year long, and that's reflected in the headliners for Primavera Sound 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan have been tapped to headline the 23rd edition of the Barcelona-based music festival, it announced on Thursday.

Joining them in the lineup are LCD Soundsystem, FKA Twigs, beabadoobee, Clairo and Haim, among others, in a list of 147 artists.

In a press release, festival organizers called their three female headliners the "three most important artists of the moment," reinforcing their status as the new faces of pop at a global level.

"If Primavera Sound has always aimed to be the musical reflection of its time and place, the presence of these three artists at the festival is undoubtedly a goal achieved. A photograph to remember. Something to celebrate," the press release reads.

The festival will take place June 5 through June 7, 2025. Tickets go on sale Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. CT.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.