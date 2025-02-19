Sabrina Carpenter adds another London show, Beyoncé adds fourth Atlanta concert

Sabrina Carpenter and Beyoncé are expanding their live schedules.

Sabrina, who topped the U.K. chart for weeks last year, has added another headlining performance at London's BST Hyde Park Festival. After selling out her July 5 show, she'll perform again on July 6 with opening acts Clairo and Olivia Dean.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has added a fourth and final show in Atlanta as part of her Cowboy Carter Tour. In doing so, she'll set the record for the most performances by an artist at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET at beyonce.com, but various presales, including BeyHive, Citi and Verizon, begin Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET and run through Friday.

The Cowboy Carter Tour starts April 28 and features multiple shows in major cities, including five at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, three at Chicago's Soldier Field, two at Houston's NRG Stadium and two at Washington, D.C.'s Northwest Stadium.

