Sabrina Carpenter recalls her "dangerous phase" of obsession with *this* heartthrob

Now that Sabrina Carpenter is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, she's probably used to fans freaking out when they see her — but she's had her own moments of celebrity obsession.

In her cover story for W Magazine, Sabrina, 25, was asked if she's ever been starstruck — a good question, considering she's been a professional actor since she was 11. She admits to having what she describes as a "dangerous Zac Efron phase" during the time Efron starred in the 2007 film Hairspray.

"He was dancing and he was singing, and that's obviously up my alley ... I was blown away," she recalls. "I was 12 years old and I actually was on a beach on the Fourth of July — he would never remember this, I was a child — and I saw him."

"And I walked up to him and I said, 'I'm a big fan of your work,'" Sabrina continues. "And he gave me a hug. And I remember being like, 'Oh my God, he wasn’t wearing a shirt and he gave me a hug!' I was like, 'This is amazing. I’m never washing my body.'”

But mostly, Sabrina says, she was obsessed with female stars.

"It's funny, all the posters on my wall were women," she says. "All my girl crushes were Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande ... [I] had Tiger Beat and I was really just making use of the posters."

It would seem those women were really inspiring to Sabrina. She became a Disney Channel star just like Miley, and she just simultaneously charted three songs in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. The only other women who've done that are — you guessed it — Ariana and Taylor. And, of course, she opened for Taylor and counts her as a friend.

