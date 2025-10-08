Sabrina Carpenter keeps it clean during Grand Ole Opry debut

Sabrina Carpenter is racking up the country bucket list items. After duetting with Dolly Parton last year, she sang with Shania Twain at the Austin City Limits festival on Oct. 4. Now she's made her debut on Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, the iconic country music broadcast that's been around since 1925.

Sabrina performed at the Grand Ole Opry House just outside of downtown Nashville on Tuesday, and Sheryl Crow stopped by to introduce her. "What a magical night it was," Sabrina wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of videos and photos.

"The brilliant @sherylcrow took the time to come out and introduce me and i am the biggest fan ever so that made my whole night alone if nothing else!!!" she added. "Thank you to the showstopping band that accompanied me last night. Thank you to my amazing fans who came out and for the Opry frequenters that opened me with welcome ears and hearts :’) I’m a lucky girl!"

Rolling Stone reports that Sabrina erased the frequent f-bombs in her songs for the occasion, telling the audience, "You're so wholesome here in Nashville. That's why I'm doing all the clean versions." The set list included the hits "Please Please Please" and "Manchild," which normally contain the f-word.

Sabrina also shared her country music bona fides, noting that while growing up in Pennsylvania she listened to Dolly Parton and Patsy Cline. She said her album Man's Best Friend was put together with "a pedal steel [guitar], a banjo and a dream."

Sabrina's performance was part of the Opry's centennial celebration.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.