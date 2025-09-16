Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber to headline Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber will be the Queen and King of Coachella 2026.

The two pop superstars will headline the festival, which is set for April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California. Sabrina is set to play the Friday shows, while Justin will take the stage on the Saturday shows. Karol G will headline the Sunday shows.

Other artists booked for the festival this year include Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Addison Rae, sombr and Gigi Perez.﻿

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT, and 2024/2025 attendees can access a presale beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. PT. Registration for a chance at tickets is open now. A press release suggests, "For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2."

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com. As with previous years, both weekends will stream live on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.