Sabrina Carpenter addresses 'Man's Best Friend' cover, says album was inspired by 'sad situation'

She's already discussed it in multiple interviews, but Sabrina Carpenter is again addressing the controversial cover image of her new album, Man's Best Friend.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Sabrina said one aspect of the image, which shows her on all fours next to a man who's grabbing a fistful of her hair, has been misinterpreted.

"I wanted a man playing with my hair and I actually used maybe five different men to take that photo because none of them could play with my hair. They were all pulling it," she explains. "They were all nervous to be holding my hair. And so the grip looked like they were yanking it."

"The whole purpose of the photo was supposed to be cheeky and airy and playful, of like, 'I got myself here, here I am, this is someone I love but also someone that emotionally can be doing a lot with my heart and doing a lot with my emotions,'" she adds.

She also contends that her facial expression in the photo indicates "I'm clearly in control even though I'm on all fours." She adds, "To me it was just perfect."

Sabrina also thinks that some who criticized the image — and her sexual content in general — are from "a generation that has either young children or they've raised children and they're just sort of looking at it from a different point in their life, sort of scolding [even though] they all had sex many times because they popped a lot of kids out."

Sabrina adds that the breakup that inspired the album was "a sad situation," but one that was "a lot less bitter than I intended or expected ... I don't want to be enemies with people that I loved. I loved them."

