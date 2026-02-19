ROSÉ and Bruno Mars had the biggest-selling song on the world for 2025

After crowning Taylor Swift the #1 artist in the world for 2025, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry has announced the #1 single in the world for 2025.

While it didn't win any Grammys, ROSÉ and Bruno Mars' "APT." took the title of "official biggest-selling global single of 2025." Of note, it's the first time that the title has been taken by a song that features non-English lyrics, and the first time that an artist outside of North America or Europe has topped the chart. It's also Bruno's first time on top of the chart since he won the title in 2011 with "Just the Way You Are."

In at #2 was another song with non-English lyrics: "Golden" by HUNTR/X. The #4 song was yet another Bruno collab, "Die With a Smile," recorded with Lady Gaga. Number 3 was Alex Warren's "Ordinary."

IFPI also noted that eight of the top-10 singles were originally released in 2024. For example, Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" was #5, while Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" was #6. Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" was in at #7, despite being released in 2023.

Other songs that made the top 10 include Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther," Gracie Abrams' "That's So True" and Kendrick's "Not Like Us."

Despite being the #1 artist of 2025, Taylor's single "The Fate of Ophelia" only made it to #19 on the list, but then again, it wasn't released until October.

