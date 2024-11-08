ROSÉ bids a tearful goodbye to fans and her dog before consuming final wing on 'Hot Ones'

ROSÉ, the BLACKPINK member who hit the top 10 with her Bruno Mars collab "APT.," subjected herself to Hot Ones on Thursday — and was convinced she wouldn't survive.

For the uninitiated, Hot Ones features celebrities eating progressively spicier chicken wings while being interviewed by the show's host, Sean Evans. In her episode, ROSÉ is very affected by the spice: Her nose starts running and she frantically consumes ice water, milk and ice cream to stop the burn.

Finally, before she's about to eat the final Wings of Death, the K-pop superstar says, "Wait, I feel like I have to make a speech, because I feel like this is gonna kill me." She then looks into the camera and addresses her dog, Hank, named after Tom Hanks.

"Hank, I love you," she says. "I love you so much." As pictures of the adorable pooch, who appears to be some sort of terrier, flash onscreen, she continues, "I hope I can survive this but if I don't ever see you, I love you. Just know that."

She then addresses her fans: "And to my number ones, I hope you like the album! Let's go!"

Of course, she doesn't die. "Seriously, why was that not spicy?" she asks. "Weird!"

ROSÉ also spoke about her debut solo album, rosie, which is coming out Dec. 6.

"This album is a representation of my past three or four years, and all the raw and honest emotions that I've never talked about before," she says. "That's what I like most about creating: You can take something not so great into something beautiful."

