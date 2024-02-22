'Rolling Stone' names Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Beyoncé most stylish musicians of 2024

Fashion industry experts have voted and the results are in: Dua Lipa and Doja Cat are among the most stylish musicians of 2024, according to Rolling Stone.

The mag praises Dua for her "elegant yet down-to-earth" style, which you can see in her videos for "Houdini" and "Dance the Night." As for Doja, she's recognized for her "daring" fashion choices, like walking a red carpet covered in 30,000 red crystals, sporting diamond "fangs" in her video for "Demons" or promoting her album by covering herself in blood.

Also on the list is Madonna, who's applauded for her "timelessness" and for using fashion "as part of her storytelling." "Madonna has changed fashion for decades now," notes Rolling Stone.

Beyoncé makes the list for the fashion featured on her Renaissance tour, including what the New York Times called an "instantly iconic" flesh-toned catsuit with black-gloved hands wrapped around it.

Other stars on the list include Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Troye Sivan, Bad Bunny, Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert. A$AP Rocky's partner Rihanna isn't on the list and neither is Taylor Swift, whose impact on fashion is such that nearly every time she wears something, it instantly sells out.

